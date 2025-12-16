Gates Foundation appoints Archna Vyas as new Country Director — Who is she?

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has appointed Archna Vyas as its India Country Director, the organisation said in an announcement on Tuesday, thus making her the first woman to be in the top position to lead operations in one of its most significant country partnerships.

Vyas will succeed Hari Menon, who has been the India Country Director since 2019, to lead the operations. Menon will move to a global leadership role starting 2026.

As the Gates Foundation Country Director for India, Archna Vyas will oversee the organisation's operations and work in close collaboration with the central and state governments, philanthropists, civil society, academia, and the private sector. Her goal will be to advance the foundation’s priorities in India, aligned with the Government of India’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

The Gates Foundation has worked in India since 2003, and has made efforts in issues ranging from healthcare and sanitation to gender equality, agricultural development, digital public infrastructure, education, and financial empowerment. In the last two decades, India has made significant progress in improving the health and economic progress of its citizens, lifting millions out of poverty.

“India's domestically driven model of innovation and progress demonstrates to the world how transformative and sustainable change can uplift millions,” it said in a press release.

Who is Archna Vyas? Archna Vyas has worked at the Gates Foundation since 2014 and has worked across its health and poverty alleviation programmes.

Prior to this role, she served as global director for the foundation's Global Policy and Advocacy division, leading work on growth, opportunity and empowerment.

Vyas' previous roles saw her driving strategic policy efforts, cultivating high-impact partnerships, and shaping external communications across key development priorities, including digital public infrastructure, agricultural development, sanitation, nutrition, global education, and women’s economic empowerment.

"India is our most significant country partnership," Vyas said in the statement.

"I look forward to working closely with governments, communities, philanthropists, and our partners to support the Government of India's vision of becoming a developed economy by 2047."

Before joining the foundation, Archna Vyas had led communications and digital marketing across South and Southeast Asia and supported the MENA markets for Reckitt and held senior positions in lead marketing and advertising organisations.

Archna Vyas holds a master’s degree in physics from the University of Delhi and a postgraduate diploma in business administration from Institute of Management Technology.

