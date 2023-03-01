Gates: India to be cheapest 5G market

Telecom service providers Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel began deployment of their 5G services in the country in October and are presently available in about 300 cities. The telcos aim to cover key cities and towns by end of this year and have not priced them at a premium over 4G services, which are arguable amongst the cheapest in the world. Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd said on Tuesday that Jio has deployed more than 40,000 sites and nearly 250,000 cells of 5G network, making it the fastest 5G rollout in the world.

