Gates: India to be cheapest 5G market

Gates: India to be cheapest 5G market4 min read . 11:14 PM IST
- Telecom service providers Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel began deployment of their 5G services in the country in October and are presently available in about 300 cities.
New Delhi : India will be the cheapest 5G market in the world, said Bill Gates, while appreciating India’s competitive private telecoms market and the country having created large scale low-cost connectivity which had become an enabling factor.
“An enabling factor is that the competitive private market activity has meant that the connectivity is very, very good. It’s very reliable. It’s the cheapest in the world. That same thing is going to happen with 5G in this country. There is no doubt this will be the cheapest 5G market," Gates said in a session on G20 Building Resilient and Inclusive Economies: The Promise of Digital Public Infrastructure on Wednesday.
Telecom service providers Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel began deployment of their 5G services in the country in October and are presently available in about 300 cities. The telcos aim to cover key cities and towns by end of this year and have not priced them at a premium over 4G services, which are arguable amongst the cheapest in the world. Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd said on Tuesday that Jio has deployed more than 40,000 sites and nearly 250,000 cells of 5G network, making it the fastest 5G rollout in the world.
5G has significantly enhancing mobile internet speeds in the country. According to Ookla, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights, the median download speed increased from 13.87 Mbps in September to 29.85 Mbps in January 2023. As a result, India’s position on the Speedtest Global Index improved by 49 places from 118th in September 2022 to 69th in January 2023.
The Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist said that India’s achievements in financial inclusion, digital health, digital education, and governance demonstrate how to scale technologies, thereby maximising their impact. He also noted India’s great digital network and a very high percentage of people using smartphones.
Lauding the Indian government’s efforts in providing a digital identity and financial inclusion through access to digital banking and democratising payments, Gates said that India’s comprehensive digital networks was an example for other countries.
“No country has built a more comprehensive platform than India. That number of adults with bank accounts went from 35% in 2011 to 78%, just after 10 years. The portion of those accounts pointing to women is now the same as men going from 26% to 78%. This is a very strong beginning. Now we want to drive that so that all those accounts get used on a regular basis," he said.
He added that before the digital approach came along, the speed of people adopting new bank accounts was slow enough that it would have taken 50 years to get pervasive usage. “But because of the pioneering investments, including creating the basic Aadhaar identity, India was set in the lead in getting out payments," Gates said.
He also noted that digital payments infrastructure allows the Gates Foundation to make payments to workers in the field, enabling the adoption of innovation across sectors.
Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India had created a unique framework for the digital economy and that digital public infrastructure was an important priority of India during its G20 presidency year.
‘What is unique about India’s digital public infrastructure is that it is open source, interoperable, scalable, transferable, secure, and based on public-private partnership. India has made it a policy objective to ensure the benefits of the digital economy reach the last mile —this is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of inclusive growth," Vaishnaw said.
He termed 2023 as a landmark year while noting that India presented a unique framework for the digital economy, with solutions that can be scaled across the population of a country.
He cited the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), launched in 2016, as an example of India’s success of creating platforms of inclusion which was presently processing transactions worth over $1.5 trillion with an average settlement time of two seconds. As of January 2023, UPI has 385 banks onboarded and has had over eight billion transactions.
Recently, UPI also partnered with its equivalent network in Singapore called PayNow, which will allow residents of both countries to instantly transfer money to each other via UPI and PayNow.
The minister also highlighted the country’s progress in digital infrastructure stating that India had developed a complete 4G and 5G digital stack, which would be available for the world. “A robust and totally virtualized telecom stack has been developed, these are all open source scalable solutions, transferable solutions, absolutely built with trust privacy as the focus," he said.
