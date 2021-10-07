The union government has said the Supreme Court disposed of the long-pending matter between the SEBI and the CERC regarding regulatory jurisdiction of electricity derivatives.

"Power Sector has been waiting for the big reforms in the power market for last more than 10 years which was held up due to the jurisdiction issues between SEBI and CERC," the government said.

"This has opened the gate for introduction of longer duration delivery-based contracts in the power exchanges which has been currently restricted to only 11 days due to the pendency of the case."

This will further deepen the power market from the present level of approx. 5.5% of the volume to the targeted volume of 25 per cent by 2024-25, the government informed.

The government said the development will further enable discoms and other large consumers to plan their short-term power procurement more efficiently. Similarly, the commodity exchanges viz. MCX etc. can now introduce financial products viz. electricity futures etc. which will enable discoms and other large consumers to effectively hedge their risks of power procurement.

It is a significant and has the potential to change the landscape of the power market in the country, the government said, adding that it will bring newer products in the power/commodity exchanges and attract increased participation from Genco, Discoms, large consumers etc. which will eventually deepen the power market.

The ministry stated that it took the initiative of resolving the jurisdictional issue between SEBI and CERC with regard to various forms of contracts in electricity for efficient regulation of electricity derivatives by constituting a committee on 26th October, 2018. The committee submitted its report on October 30, 2019.

