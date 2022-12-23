Gateway Distriparks completes acquisition of ICD Kashipur

“Spread over 41 acres, the ICD has three rail sidings and the target market in the region includes various industries such as paper products, wastepaper, chemicals, home furnishings, handicrafts, automotive parts, polyfilms, soda ash, and other industrial goods. ICD Kashipur will add additional volumes to the rail operations of GDL and will be connected to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor via the company’s ICD in Gurgaon by utilizing GDL’s hub and spoke operations, and increasing the overall double stack volume for the company," GDL said in a press release.