Nayantara Shipping's Nayan XI will likely start its cruise services from Belapur in Navi Mumbai to Gateway of India from today i.e. 4 February.

There is no official confirmation on this, however, their official website states that the services on this route will start from first week of February. As per Hindustan Times report, State ports minister Dadaji Bhuse will inaugurate this service on 4 February.

MyBoatRide.com which runs many ferry services connecting Belapur, JNPT, Elephanta, Mandava, Nerul, Gateway of India will in collaboration with Nayantara Shipping will operate the Nayan XI ferry services. This luxury services currently has 3 ports Belapur, Mandwa and Bhaucha Dhakka (DCT).

While speaking to HT, Rohit Sinha, the owner of the Nayantara Shipping said, “We brought Nayantara in October and we have been pursuing to get permission."

“At present, we operate Belapur to Mandwa via domestic cruise terminal on weekends. We are hoping to attract the office crowd. At present, it takes two hours by private taxis from the city to Belapur and they charge ₹800. Our pricing and journey time are much lesser," he added.

Here's all you need to know about Nayan XI's Gateway-Belapur route:

Speaking of the operational days, the luxury ferry service will run from Monday to Friday. It is important to note that the ferry cruise will not operate on government holidays.

Currently, the travel time from Mumbai to Belapur takes around approximately 2 hours, but with the ferry service, the travel time will reduce to half.

It will depart from Belapur at 8.30 am and reach Gateway of India at 9.30 am. From Gateway of India, the departure timing is 6.30 pm and will arrive Belapur at 7.30 pm.

The ferry has two types of seats one is Executive and other is Business Class. The fare for executive class in ₹250 while that of the Business class is ₹350.

It has a capacity to board 200 passengers and hassle free check-ins will be done with the help of bar code scanners.

As per HT report, to ensure connectivity, there will be sharing rickshaws available from Belapur station to the jetty priced at ₹10, whereas cabs and buses will be available from Gateway of India.

As per the Nayantara Website, the discounted monthly pass will be also be available soon for the daily commuters.

Not just this, the ferry will also be starting food and beverage services.

Here's how to book for ferry service on this route

Visit the official website myboatride.com

On the website, click on the tab ‘NAYAN XI’

You will be re directed to the Nayantara Shipping website

Select on ‘One way’ or ‘Round trip’ as per your preference

Select your journey of preference and enter the other details asked and Make the payment.

As per the website, No refund is permissible for cancellation of tickets which have been postponed/preponed. Cash coupons will not be issued in this case as well. Tickets can be refunded 50 percent up to 4 hrs of scheduled departure time only.

Every passenger on the ferry is insured with insurance of ₹5,00,000/- in case of accident.