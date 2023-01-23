Gati opens surface transhipment centres at Nagpur and Guwahati1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 03:38 PM IST
With more STCs in the pipeline, Gati is aligning its strategies and resources to develop a robust supply chain backbone, benefitting a range of industries
New Delhi: Allcargo Logistics-owned Gati has launched state-of-the-art and tech-enabled surface transhipment centres (STCs) in Nagpur, Maharashtra and Guwahati, Assam.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×