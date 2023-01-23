The launch is in line with Gati’s plan to set up 12 modern, automated and environmentally friendly STCs.

The company has plans to launch more STCs in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as it aims to strengthen its supply chain and warehousing competencies and networks, it said in a statement.

Strategically located at Nagpur-Amravati Road, the Nagpur STC is spread over 50,000 sq. ft. area and has the capacity to efficiently manage short haul deliveries in west India and long haul deliveries across the country. Equipped with advanced technologies, the STC offers its customers optimized supply chains, reduced dwell times and on-time deliveries.

“Designed in compliance with green norms, Nagpur STC is equipped with built-to-suit technology-enabled warehouses of global standards, shop floor automation, advanced Warehouse Management System, world-class material handling facilities, integrated warehousing and distribution mechanisms and superior safety features. The facility has adequate docks to turn around over 100 trucks a day and has throughput capacity of over 1800 tonne per day," it said.

With customised solutions, the Nagpur STC will cater to multiple industries including automotive, electrical equipment, apparel, heavy engineering, pharmaceutical, etc. and unloading of cargo.

The Guwahati STC which is strategically located at Gauripur industrial corridor is around 40,000 sq. ft. The STC is connected to the other parts of the country through National Highway. The arterial road offers congestion-free access to the STC.

Equipped with modern infrastructure, enhanced warehousing capacity and 400 tonne of throughput capacity per day, the Guwahati STC builds superior cargo delivery efficiency for its clients to seven sisters of India - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.

“With economic growth gaining momentum, there is an increasing demand for well-equipped warehousing and shipment infrastructure across key locations in India. With the launch of the STCs in Nagpur and Guwahati, we aim to meet the demand and redefine the standards of warehousing and transportation service delivery. At the Nagpur STC, we’ll continue to have a strong SME-focussed approach to help the sector build more geographically diversified markets. Nagpur being strategically located at the centre of the country, the location compliments hub and spoke distribution. The strategic location of the STC also facilitates same day delivery of the consignments within the catchment areas,“ said Pirojshaw Sarkari, CEO, Gati Ltd.

“On the other hand, the Guwahati STC because of its strategic location offers robust distribution outreach to the North Eastern states. With more STCs in the pipeline, we at Gati are aligning our strategies and resources to develop a robust supply chain backbone, benefitting a range of industries. As part of our ESG initiatives, we have plans to convert our entire pickup and delivery fleet of more than 2000 vehicles to electric by 2025. The Nagpur STC, driven by that vision will soon deploy EVs," he added.