Gati opens surface transhipment centres at Nagpur and Guwahati

“With economic growth gaining momentum, there is an increasing demand for well-equipped warehousing and shipment infrastructure across key locations in India. With the launch of the STCs in Nagpur and Guwahati, we aim to meet the demand and redefine the standards of warehousing and transportation service delivery. At the Nagpur STC, we’ll continue to have a strong SME-focussed approach to help the sector build more geographically diversified markets. Nagpur being strategically located at the centre of the country, the location compliments hub and spoke distribution. The strategic location of the STC also facilitates same day delivery of the consignments within the catchment areas,“ said Pirojshaw Sarkari, CEO, Gati Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}