Indian Railways will run the Gati Shakti superfast special train between Anand Vihar Terminal and Patna Junction from today.

The Gati Shakti Express for the first time will run with the newly introduced AC-3 tier economy coaches. The train will be operated to cater the rush of passengers during the upcoming festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja. This train will make a total of five trips till November 7.

"It is notified for the information of the general public that the convenience of the rail passengers and to clear extra rush of passengers during ensuing festivals, Northern Railway shall run 01684/01683 Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna-Anand Vihar Terminal Gati Shakti Superfast Special train," reads Railways notification.

Timings of the Gati Shakti Express:

According to Northern Railways, 01684 Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna Junction Gati Shakti Superfast Special train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 11.10 pm on October 29, October 31, November 2, November 5, and November 7 to arrive at Patna Junction at 3.45 pm the next day.

In the return direction, the 01683 Patna Junction-Anand Vihar Terminal Gati Shakti Superfast Special train will depart from Patna Junction at 5.45 pm on October 30, November 1, November 3, November 6, and November 8 to arrive at Anand Vihar Terminal at 9.50 am the next day.

Stoppages of Gati Shakti Express:

The 01684/01683 Gati Shakti Special train will have economy AC three-tier coaches. It will have stoppages at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, Varanasi, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhaya Junction, and Danapur stations enroute in both directions.

At present, Prayagraj-Jaipur, Prayagraj-Udhampur Express operates with AC-3 tier economy coaches.

Features of AC-3 tier economy coach:

The electrical panels have been redesigned, releasing additional floor space for passenger use. These coaches consist of 83 berths each which are 11 more than those in the existing three tier AC coaches.

The design of seats and berths has been improved which are fire-proof and with illuminated seat numbers. This coach also boasts of comfortable and ergonomically designed climbing ladders for middle and upper berths as well as personalized AC vents, reading lights and USB charging sockets for each passenger. The coaches are equipped with elegant bottle holders and foldable snack tables which are sunk in side wall.

These coaches also have the provision to facilitate entry and exit for Divyang passengers and one toilet door is also Divyang friendly. Toilets are provided with modern and elegant look by providing passenger friendly fittings. It is also consisting of self-operated mist type fire extinguisher provided in electrical control panel. The corridors have been provided with luminescent aisle markers and illuminated berth indicators. The cost of each coach is ₹2.76 crores and is fit to run at 160 kmph speed. The coach was conceptualized, designed and developed during the COVID-19 period.

