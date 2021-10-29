These coaches also have the provision to facilitate entry and exit for Divyang passengers and one toilet door is also Divyang friendly. Toilets are provided with modern and elegant look by providing passenger friendly fittings. It is also consisting of self-operated mist type fire extinguisher provided in electrical control panel. The corridors have been provided with luminescent aisle markers and illuminated berth indicators. The cost of each coach is ₹2.76 crores and is fit to run at 160 kmph speed. The coach was conceptualized, designed and developed during the COVID-19 period.