Gaurav Gogoi vs Himanta Sarma: Congress MP slams Assam CM over ‘Pakistan agent’ jibe, says he is ‘unfit’ for post

The back-and-forth between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over the former's allegations of Pakistan links of the latter reached its boiling point on Saturday after Gogoi hit back at Sarma by calling him unfit to hold his position as the head of the Assam government.

Gogoi's remark came after Sarma called him a "Pakistan agent, planted by foreign power". This is not the first time he has levelled such accusations against the 43-year-old Congress leader.

Sarma has been saying that Gogoi has links to Pakistan through his wife, Elizabeth Colburn, who is a British national. On Friday Sarma doubled down on his claims, saying that he has evidence to prove Gogoi's links to Pakistan.

“Gaurav Gogoi is a Pakistani agent, he is purely that. He has been planted by foreign power in our country,” Sarma had told reporters in Guwahati on the sidelines of an event, PTI reported.

“I am not convening a press conference now to share the evidence, as some will say the Zubeen Garg issue is being diverted... People will also say that I am doing it (acting against Gogoi) due to the election (assembly polls). The amount of evidence I have, he cannot roam around free,” Sarma also said.

When he was asked about his own self-proclaimed deadline of 10 September, the Assam CM said, “If someone thinks that I don’t have the documents to show, let me tell them... I will do what needs to be done.”

Following this, Gogoi took to social media platform X, where he said, "Over the past few months, Himanta Biswa Sarma dangoriya has lost credibility."

"Yesterday, when the entire state was watching Zubeen Garg perform for the last time in 'Roi Roi Binale', the chief minister's comments showed his growing fear of losing power," Gogoi further added.

"It was another example of why he is unfit as the chief minister of the people of Assam," he aslo said.

The Assam government had formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate Gogoi's alleged links to Pakistani citizen Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, an individual with alleged links to Gogoi's wife.

The SIT, which was being led by Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, had submitted its report to the Assam CM on 10 September.

Sarma has also said that Gogoi is welcome to file a defamation against against him if he thinks the allegations are false.