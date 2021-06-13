Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad has apologised for his 'mistake' that led to a belief that the blogger behind his fame was a 'thief'. He now says that the food blogger, Gaurav Wasan, was not a thief and that he never called him one.

"Gaurav Wasan was not a thief. We never called him a thief. But I made a mistake by saying that I did not call him, he himself had come. Therefore, I apologise to the people," Prasad said in a new video posted by another blogger on Instagram.

Last year, Baba Ka Dhaba shot to fame after Wasan made a video to highlight his poor financial condition due to no or less footfall. In that video, Wasan urged the people from nearby areas to come and buy from Baba's Dhaba. The video went viral and heavy donations poured in.

But then came the twist. Wasan was booked by Delhi police on charges of fraud and cheating. The police informed that a complaint was received from Prasad regarding cheating and fraud against Wasan.

The complainant alleged that Gaurav Wasan approached Prasad and shot a video with him to help and promote his business. Then he shot a video and posted it on social media through his account namely "Swad Official" and requested the public to donate money to help Prasad.

"The said video went viral and as per the complainant, Wasan deliberately shared only his and his family members' bank details and mobile number for donation and collected a huge amount of donation and later cheated Prasad," said Delhi Police had said.

Wasan, however, refuted all allegations and showed his bank statements to prove his innocence.

Now, Prasad himself has said that "Wasan is not a thief" and "everyone knows it".

His new video comes months after he shut his new eatery, which he had opened last year in December. He has now returned to his old 'Baba Ka Dhaba'.

Prasad said that he had to shut down his new restaurant because of heavy losses. Speaking to ANI, Prasad said that he shut that new eatery on February 15.

"The heavy expense of around ₹1 lakh was involved in running it and we had to pay ₹36,000 per month to workers working there and the rent of that shop was ₹35,000 per month. Other expenses included electricity bill, water bill, etc. As compared to the investment, the returns were less," he said.

