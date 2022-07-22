Gautam Adani adds more wealth than anyone else in the world, this year2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 04:41 PM IST
- Gautam Adani's wealth has more than doubled since early 2021
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani this week replaced Bill Gates to become the world’s fourth-richest person as his net worth surged to $113 billion, surpassing the Microsoft Corporation co-founder by $230 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The Indian tycoon has added $36 billion to his fortune this year, more than anyone else, while Gates’s has shrunk as he sped up philanthropic giving and also amid tech shares sell-off.