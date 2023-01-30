Gautam Adani: Asia's richest man in eye of a storm4 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 08:01 AM IST
- India's Gautam Adani, the school drop-out turned billionaire who rose to become Asia's richest man, faces possibly his biggest challenge after shares in his companies slumped when a US short seller cast doubts on their business practices.
India's Gautam Adani, the school drop-out turned billionaire who rose to become Asia's richest man, faces possibly his biggest challenge after shares in his companies slumped when a U.S. short seller cast doubts on their business practices.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×