Gautam Adani, Asia's richest, pledges 60,000 crore for social causes

Gautam Adani, Asia's richest, pledges ₹60,000 crore for social causes1 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 06:28 PM IST
The donation will be managed by the Adani Foundation for bolstering health care, education and skill development, Gautam Adani said
Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest person, and his family have pledged to donate ₹60,000 crore ($7.7 billion) to a slew of social causes, to mark his 60-th birthday.