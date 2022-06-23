Gautam Adani, Asia's richest, pledges 60,000 crore for social causes

The Indian tycoon, a first-generation entrepreneur who turns 60 on Friday, joins the ranks of global billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and Warren Buffett who have committed large parts of their wealth for philanthropy. With a net worth of almost $92 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani has added a little more $15 billion to his wealth this year -- the biggest gainer globally, the index shows.