Gautam Adani challenges China in show of support for PM Narendra Modi9 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 07:50 AM IST
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is expanding on the strategically important island of Sri Lanka
A small group of fishermen ply the shallow coastal water along Pooneryn in northern Sri Lanka, an impoverished, remote area within striking distance of India’s southern tip. It’s where Gautam Adani -- the Indian billionaire who is Asia’s richest man and has vaulted ahead of Jeff Bezos this year -- plans to build renewable power plants, thrusting him into the heart of an international political clash.