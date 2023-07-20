Gautam Adani: Dharavi will become a ‘state-of-the-art world-class city’ after redevelopment2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 07:48 AM IST
Gautam Adani plans to transform Mumbai's Dharavi slum into a ‘state-of-the-art world-class city’ while preserving its essence and inclusiveness. Adani Properties has won the bid to lead the redevelopment project, which will involve resettling one million people and rehabilitating businesses.
Gautam Adani has shared his vision for the redevelopment of Dharavi, a bustling and diverse neighbourhood in Mumbai. The chairman of the Adani Group reminisced about his first encounter with Dharavi in the late 1970s, where he was captivated by the vibrant mix of cultures and languages from across India. Adani Properties, in November 2022, secured the bid to spearhead the redevelopment of the slum as the project's lead partner.
