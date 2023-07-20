Gautam Adani has shared his vision for the redevelopment of Dharavi, a bustling and diverse neighbourhood in Mumbai. The chairman of the Adani Group reminisced about his first encounter with Dharavi in the late 1970s, where he was captivated by the vibrant mix of cultures and languages from across India. Adani Properties, in November 2022, secured the bid to spearhead the redevelopment of the slum as the project's lead partner.

Recognising the challenges ahead, Adani acknowledged that the project is unique due to its scale and complexity. In an op-ed for The Hindu BusinessLine, he wrote that the plan would involve resettling approximately one million people and rehabilitating diverse businesses and trades thriving in Dharavi.

Adani emphasised that the redevelopment will be a human-centric transformation, with the people of Dharavi at its core.

“The new Dharavi will reflect the quintessential character of Mumbai — the spirit, grit, unity in diversity, colour and determination — without losing the timeless essence of the old Dharavi," Adani wrote.

To ensure inclusiveness and reflect the essence of Mumbai, Adani pledged to create an institutionalised mechanism to gather the views and sentiments of Dharavi's residents and all stakeholders.

Gautam Adani expressed his commitment to creating a “state-of-the-art world-class city" that would reflect a resurgent and self-assured India “as the 21st century belongs to India". He personally vowed that eligible residents of Dharavi would be relocated to their new homes as part of the redevelopment project.

Adani expressed his commitment to providing eligible residents with new homes and preserving the spirit and soul of Dharavi throughout the transformation process. He hopes that after the redevelopment, visitors like former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, who had expressed an interest in visiting Dharavi, will find the neighbourhood as spirited and alive as ever.

