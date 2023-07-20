Gautam Adani has shared his vision for the redevelopment of Dharavi, a bustling and diverse neighbourhood in Mumbai. The chairman of the Adani Group reminisced about his first encounter with Dharavi in the late 1970s, where he was captivated by the vibrant mix of cultures and languages from across India. Adani Properties, in November 2022, secured the bid to spearhead the redevelopment of the slum as the project's lead partner.

