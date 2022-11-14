Gautam Adani funds treatment of 4-year-old heart patient, helps her get ‘back to school playing with her friends’2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 06:38 AM IST
Gautam Adani has taken care of the treatment of a 4-year-old girl from Lucknow.
“Manushree will be fine very soon," Gautam Adani wrote on Twitter while mentioning that he has asked Adani Foundation to get in touch with the family of the 4-year-old and ensure that the family gets all possible help that it needs to get Manushree “back to school playing with her friends"