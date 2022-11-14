“Manushree will be fine very soon," Gautam Adani wrote on Twitter while mentioning that he has asked Adani Foundation to get in touch with the family of the 4-year-old and ensure that the family gets all possible help that it needs to get Manushree “back to school playing with her friends"

India’s richest man posted it while retweeting another Twitter post about 4-year-old Manushree, who lives in Sarojini Nagar area of ​​Lucknow and has a hole in her heart. Doctors at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) have estimated a cost of ₹1.25 lakh for the patient's treatment, the post says. While mentioning that the family members' meagre incomes prevent them from paying for the procedure, the post asked people to help as they wish and shared a UPI code.

Manushree will be fine very soon. Have asked @adanifoundation to get in touch with her family and ensure that the family gets all possible help that it needs to get Manushree back to school playing with her friends. https://t.co/t2xoqqvG4e — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) November 13, 2022

Netizens have hailed Adani’s efforts to help the little child. One Twitter wrote that “such kind of kindness and good work by you will motivate more of us to do things like this in future". The user wished that God should bless Gautam Adani with more wealth for his “excellent work". “It's shows the reality of a great personality. Thanks from bottom of my heart (sic)," wrote another user.

On the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022, published on October 21, Gautam Adani, was ranked seventh. The Adani Group's corporate social responsibility arm, the Adani Foundation, has contributed ₹122 crore to aid with the relief efforts being made in India for the COVID epidemic, as per reports.

It was earlier reported that Gautam Adani would make an investment of $7 to $10 billion in the healthcare sector, including money from the Adani Foundation. This investment would go toward insurance, hospitals, diagnostics and pharmaceuticals.

The third place on the Hurun list was occupied by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. With a focus on healthcare and education, the billionaire businessman follows his humanitarian endeavours through the Reliance Foundation.