India’s richest man posted it while retweeting another Twitter post about 4-year-old Manushree, who lives in Sarojini Nagar area of ​​Lucknow and has a hole in her heart. Doctors at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) have estimated a cost of ₹1.25 lakh for the patient's treatment, the post says. While mentioning that the family members' meagre incomes prevent them from paying for the procedure, the post asked people to help as they wish and shared a UPI code.