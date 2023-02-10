Adani hires legal firm Wachtell to take on short-seller Hindenberg: Report
- The move comes after US-based Hindenburg Research alleged that Gautam Adani and group companies are fraud.
Gautam Adani-led conglomerate has hired US legal firm Wachtell in short-seller battle against US-based Hindenburg Research, reported Financial Times. The law firm is known to be fierce at activism defence.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×