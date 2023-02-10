Adani hires legal firm Wachtell to take on short-seller Hindenberg: Report

Adani group company stocks have been volatile since the US-based research firm levelled allegations against Adani group in a report on January 25. The conglomerate has been in a firefighting mode since that day, resulting in withdrawal of it's much-awaited ₹20,000-crore FPO. Since then, the group has even paid off some of its debt against pledged shares.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}