Gautam Adani isn't the only Indian tycoon in trouble. Look at Anil Agarwal's Vedanta
- Anil Agarwal’s once-London-listed Vedanta Resources Ltd has a pile of debt, including a $1 billion bond due January
Highly leveraged Indian tycoons are having a rough time. Gautam Adani’s $236 billion infrastructure empire has shrunk by more than three-fifths in a month. But while his relentless rise and spectacular fall hog headlines, a smaller storm may be brewing for another well-known magnate. Anil Agarwal’s once-London-listed Vedanta Resources Ltd. has a pile of debt, including a $1 billion bond due January. Yet, his most recent attempt to trim the load has upset the one partner he can’t afford to annoy: New Delhi.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×