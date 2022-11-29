After the epidemic, India's economy grew significantly, surpassing the UK to become the fifth-largest in the world, thanks in large part to Gautam Adani. For the first time since 2008, he altered the hierarchy at the top. Adani, who almost tripled his wealth in 2021, increased it to $150 billion in 2022 to become the world's second richest person.

In the coming ten years, Adani said he would invest $100 billion, with 70% of that amount going toward renewable energy. The head of the Adani Group, who has a net worth of 1,211,460.11 crore, owns the largest port in India in Gujarat’s Mundra

The largest drag on the Indian stock market from a year ago was a lower rupee, which dropped 10% over that time. Nevertheless, the aggregate wealth of India's top 100 earners increased by $25 billion to reach $800 billion.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, is ranked second among the richest people in India. His current net worth is $88 billion, down 5% from 2021. According to estimates, the combined wealth of the nation's richest people is accounted for by Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani to the tune of 30%.

The third person on the list is Radhakishan Damani, the proprietor of the DMart network of stores. The Serum Institute's Cyrus Poonawalla follows him. Poonawalla has a net worth of $21.5 billion while Damani has $27.6 billion.

According to Forbes, the richest woman in India is Savitri Jindal, the chairperson of the OP Jindal Group. She has a net worth of $16.4 billion, making her the sole female billionaire in the country.

Among the notable drop-offs is Vijay Shekhar Sharma, whose shares of Paytm parent One97 Communications fell during the global tech crash. The threshold for the top 100 was $1.9 billion, which is nearly the same as the $1.94 billion cutoff from the previous year.

