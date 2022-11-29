After the epidemic, India's economy grew significantly, surpassing the UK to become the fifth-largest in the world, thanks in large part to Gautam Adani. For the first time since 2008, he altered the hierarchy at the top. Adani, who almost tripled his wealth in 2021, increased it to $150 billion in 2022 to become the world's second richest person.

