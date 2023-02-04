The massacre of Adani Group's stocks since Hindenburg's report led to an erosion of billions of dollars of the wealth of Gautam Adani. His wealth has been scrapped by more than half pushing him out of the top 20 ranks at Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Among the top three billionaires who lost more money, year-to-date, are Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, and Radhakishan Damani. But the loss in Adani's net worth is multi-fold compared to Ambani and Damani.

On Bloomberg Billionaire Index, as of February 4th, Gautam Adani tops the chart of losing more money year-to-date followed by Mukesh Ambani and Radhakishan Damani.

The index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people.

According to the index, Adani so far in the year has lost $61.6 billion --- with rank toppling down to 21st. Adani who was among the top 3 richest men in the world couple of weeks ago, now has a net worth of $59 billion.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani who holds 12th rank on the index -- has a net worth of $80.7 billion as of February 4. Ambani's wealth has dipped by $6.36 billion year-to-date.

Ambani has regained his title of being the richest man in India and Asia.

On the other hand, Avenue Supermarts (DMart) founder Radhakishan Damani has lost $2.61 billion in wealth year-to-date. His net worth stood at $16.7 billion, at 102nd rank.

Year-to-date, on the index, CEO of Tesla and Twitter, Elon Musk's wealth has witnessed the biggest jump of $37.6 billion, taking him to the 2nd rank of the rich list with a total net worth of $175 billion.

Louis Vuitton's founder Bernard Arnault has garnered the second-highest jump in his wealth so far in the year by $33.7 billion --- making him the richest man in the world with a net worth of $196 billion.

Social media giant Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg has so far seen the third highest jump in his net worth by $23.5 billion -- taking his rank to 13th with a total wealth of $69.1 billion.

What to led to the stock at Adanis?

Frantic dives in Adani Group's seven listed stocks since January 24 have wiped out over 100 billion dollars of valuation of the conglomerate. The impact had to be seen in Gautam Adani's net worth as well.

Adani Enterprises: On Friday, after touching a new 52-week low of ₹1,017.10 apiece, the group's flagship company picked up momentum to close at ₹1,584.20 apiece up by 1.25% on BSE.

This stock nosedived by over 47% between February 1st and 2nd after the withdrawal of ₹20,000 crore FPO despite the issue getting subscribed fully. The stock has plummeted by nearly 54% since January 24th which was the day Hindenburg released its report with a host of allegations on the group.

Adani Ports: Similar was the case with this stock on Friday. After touching a new 1-year low of ₹394.95 apiece, the stock gained traction to end at ₹498.85 apiece up by 7.98% on BSE. Adani Ports announced operational performance in January 2023, under which, it handled 27.6 MMT of total cargo, implying a YoY growth of 11%.

Between February 1-2nd, the stock dipped by 25%. Since January 24th, the stock has plunged by over 34%.

Adani Power: Unlike the above two Adani stocks, Adani Power touched a 5% lower circuit for the seventh consecutive day on Friday to end at ₹192.05 apiece. Since January 24th, the stock has tumbled by a little over 30% on BSE.

Adani Transmission: The stock hit a 10% lower circuit for the second day in a row on Friday to end at ₹1,401.55 apiece on BSE. This would also be its fresh 52-week low. In the last three trading sessions, the stock fell by nearly 21%. Since January 24, this Adani stock dipped by over 49% on D-Street.

Adani Total Gas: This stock has been in red for nine days in a row. On Friday, the stock hit its seventh consecutive lower circuit. On BSE, it ended at ₹1,625.95 apiece down by 5%. Since January 24, the stock has shed over 58% on D-Street.