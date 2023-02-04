Gautam Adani loses more money than Ambani, Damani year-to-date post Hindenburg report
- On Bloomberg Billionaire Index, as of February 4th, Gautam Adani tops the chart of losing more money year-to-date followed by Mukesh Ambani and Radhakishan Damani.
The massacre of Adani Group's stocks since Hindenburg's report led to an erosion of billions of dollars of the wealth of Gautam Adani. His wealth has been scrapped by more than half pushing him out of the top 20 ranks at Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Among the top three billionaires who lost more money, year-to-date, are Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, and Radhakishan Damani. But the loss in Adani's net worth is multi-fold compared to Ambani and Damani.
