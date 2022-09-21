Indian billionaire and now world's second richest person Gautam Adani made around ₹1,612 crore on a daily basis in the last year, said Hurun India on the daily wealth creation velocity since the 2021 List. Gautam Adani has surged ahead to the top spot beating Mukesh Ambani with wealth more than doubling (116%) in the last year. He is ahead of the second-ranking Ambani by more than ₹3,00,000 crore, as per Hurun India's rich list for 2022 released on Wednesday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}