Gautam Adani meets Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, says fully committed to creating employment in state

Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani met Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Patna on Sunday and assured every possible cooperation for the development of Bihar.

Sharing a post on X, Gautam Adani said that the company is fully committed to creating employment and undertaking social service initiatives to give a new direction to Bihar's development.

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“Today's meaningful meeting with Bihar's popular and energetic Chief Minister Shri Samrat Chaudhary ji in Patna has further strengthened our faith in the state's bright future,” the Chairman of Adani Group wrote on X.

He added, "The Adani Group is fully committed to creating employment and undertaking social service initiatives, along with active collaboration in the fields of infrastructure and energy, to give a new direction to Bihar's development," Gautam Adani wrote.

Samrat Choudhary announces ‘courtesy meeting' In a post on X, Samrat Choudhary also informed that he met the "renowned industrialist of the country" and Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani.

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"Renowned industrialist of the country and Chairman of the Adani Group, Shri Gautam Adani ji, held a courtesy meeting. He assured every possible cooperation for the development of Bihar," he wrote.

‘Seva Hi Sadhaana Hai’ Earlier today, Gautam Adani led the ground-breaking ceremony for a landmark ₹150 crore vision care initiative, rooted in his philosophy of "Seva Hi Saadhna Hai" (service is the highest form of worship).

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He made this announcement in Mastichak, about 70 kilometres from Patna, to create one of the world's largest rural eye care ecosystems with capacity for 3.3 lakh eye surgeries annually while training 1,000 eye health professionals every year.

The initiative seeks to strengthen affordable eye treatment, rural outreach and vision care-skilling while bringing dignity, hope and the gift of sight to underserved communities across the Hindi heartland.

In a post on X, Gautam Adani said "Seva Hi Sadhaana Hai" is not merely a slogan, but a guiding philosophy that must translate compassion into lasting institutions for society.

"Restoring sight is not merely a medical intervention. It is about returning hope, confidence and dignity to a human life," he wrote.

Calling Bihar "a land that has historically given new consciousness and direction to the nation", he added that the newly-created trust, "Adani Akhand Jyoti Foundation", would seek to take the spirit of service born in Bihar to underserved communities across India.

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The Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, will financially support the Adani Centre for Eye (ACE) and Adani Training in Ophthalmic Medicine (ATOM) in Mastichak, in partnership with Akhand Jyoti Foundation, a leading rural eye care institution based in Bihar.

ACE will serve as an advanced treatment and surgical facility focused on affordable care, complex procedures and large-scale rural outreach, while ATOM will focus on training optometrists, ophthalmic assistants and community healthcare workers to strengthen India's rural healthcare workforce.

A ceremonial flag off was done for a fleet of 10 patient transport buses under the ACE banner to symbolise the start of last-mile vision care access across remote villages in Bihar and adjoining regions.

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(With inputs from ANI)

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