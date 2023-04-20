Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Gautam Adani meets Sharad Pawar in Mumbai: Report

Gautam Adani meets Sharad Pawar in Mumbai: Report

1 min read . 02:00 PM IST PTI
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani.

  • Hindenburg has alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud in firms belonging to billionaire Adani

Industrialist Gautam Adani met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence in Mumbai on Thursday, party sources said. The meeting follows Pawar’s recent statement that he is not opposed to a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the charges made by Hindenburg Research against the Adani group, but a Supreme Court committee will be more useful and effective. Hindenburg has alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud in firms belonging to billionaire Adani.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

