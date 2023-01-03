The $49 billion surge in his personal wealth this year has put him ahead of Bill Gates and Warren Buffett as well on the third richest spot. He's been the busiest dealmaker this year, with acquisition of Swiss cement manufacturer Holcim Ltd, Indian operations for $10 billion, and takeover of NDTV media group are some of the key business decisions taken into account for preparing the report. Besides, the Adani Group also announced earmarking $70 billion into green energy. Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has already become the world's largest solar energy producer and is fast developing capabilities into other forms of renewable energy generation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}