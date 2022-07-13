Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani to drive M&A activity in India, says Barclays

India saw about $82 billion pending and completed M&A deals in the second quarter, the busiest ever, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Adani contributed to the frenzy with a $10.5 billion deal for Holcim Ltd.’s Indian operations. Ambani-backed Reliance Industries Ltd. is among suitors for German retailer Metro AG’s wholesale operations in India, Bloomberg News reported this week. Both tycoons are participating in the upcoming 5G spectrum auction in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}