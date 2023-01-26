Billionaire Gautam Adani loses over ₹48,000 crore in net worth in a day after Hindenburg report2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 01:59 PM IST
- Indian industrialist and billionaire Gautam Adani's net worth plunged significantly in a day
India and Asia's richest Gautam Adani's net worth plunged significantly in just a day after a sharp fall in bonds and stocks of the seven listed Adani group companies that fell between 3% and 7% yesterday as Hindenburg, a well-known US short-seller, said key listed companies in the group controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani had substantial debt, which has put the entire group on a ‘precarious financial footing.’
