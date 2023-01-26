As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gautam Adani lost about $6 billion (around ₹48,600 crore), down nearly 5%, in a day and his net worth currently stands at $113 billion as of January 26, 2023. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index prepares the daily rankings of the 500 wealthiest people. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.