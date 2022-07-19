Bill Gates last week said he is donating $20 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation this month as the philanthropic behemoth plans to speed up its pace of giving. “I hope by giving more, we can mitigate some of the suffering people are facing right now and help fulfill the foundation’s vision to give every person the chance to live a healthy and productive life," Gates said in a statement.

