Gautam Adani secures world's fourth richest rank on Forbes list, his wealth doubles in a year
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani now holds the fourth rank on the Forbes world’s richest list, surpassing Microsoft founder Bill Gates who last week said that he would be donating $20 billion from his wealth to his non-profit.
Following the donation, Bill Gates has slipped just one spot to be the fifth richest in the world, worth an estimated $102 billion on Forbes’ Real-Time Ranking of the World’s Billionaires, whereas India's Gautam Adani & Family stands at fourth with net worth of over $114 billion, as per Forbes.
Bill Gates last week said he is donating $20 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation this month as the philanthropic behemoth plans to speed up its pace of giving. “I hope by giving more, we can mitigate some of the suffering people are facing right now and help fulfill the foundation’s vision to give every person the chance to live a healthy and productive life," Gates said in a statement.
Bill Gates in his personal blog wrote, "Through Breakthrough Energy, I will continue to invest and give money to address climate change. Overall I expect that the work in these areas will make money, which will also go to the foundation. I will move down and eventually off of the list of the world’s richest people."
On the Forbes' list, Elon Musk is the richest person with $230 billion net worth, followed Bernard Arnault of Louis Vuitton at the second spot and Amazon's Jeff Bezos at third on the list. Meanwhile, India's Reliance Industries' (RIL) Mukesh Ambani sits at tenth spot on the Forbes Real time billionaires list with net worth of of $88 billion.
In February this year, Adani overtook fellow countryman Ambani to take Asia's richest spot on the back of the jump his personal fortune, which made him world’s biggest wealth-gainer this year.
The Indian tycoon’s wealth has more than doubled since early 2021 to a current $112.9 billion. Adani, an infrastructure tycoon, owns stakes in companies that bear his name and operate in power, green energy, gas, ports and more. Adani wants to be the world's largest producer of green energy and has said he will invest upto $70 billion on renewable energy projects.
