Gautam Adani, only Indian in World's top-10 billionaires' list: Bloomberg Index

Gautam Adani, only Indian in World's top-10 billionaires' list: Bloomberg Index1 min read . 12 Apr 2022
Gautam Adani has surpassed Google’s famed founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin with a net worth soaring to more than $18 billion in a week
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Gautam Adani has surpassed Google’s famed founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin with a net worth soaring to more than $18 billion in a week
After a meteoric rise in his net worth, entering the $100 billion club, Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani group, has become the only Indian on Bloomberg's top-10 Billionaire list.
After a meteoric rise in his net worth, entering the $100 billion club, Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani group, has become the only Indian on Bloomberg's top-10 Billionaire list.
As per the data by the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, Gautam Adani is one of the richest Indians globally with a net worth of $118 billion.
As per the data by the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, Gautam Adani is one of the richest Indians globally with a net worth of $118 billion.
The 59-year-old mogul joins the likes of Tesla Inc's Elon Musk, Amazon.co Jeff Bezos, Berkshire Hathway's Warren Buffett, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.
The 59-year-old mogul joins the likes of Tesla Inc's Elon Musk, Amazon.co Jeff Bezos, Berkshire Hathway's Warren Buffett, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.
Adani has surpassed Google’s famed founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin with a net worth soaring to more than $18 billion in a week.
Adani has surpassed Google’s famed founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin with a net worth soaring to more than $18 billion in a week.
Adani's net worth had topped $100 billion on April 4, up from $57 billion a year ago.
Adani's net worth had topped $100 billion on April 4, up from $57 billion a year ago.
Adani Group is composed of seven publicly listed entities with a combined market capitalisation of more than $200 billion.
Adani Group is composed of seven publicly listed entities with a combined market capitalisation of more than $200 billion.
Tesla's Musk has topped the list with a net worth of $249 billion, Bezos is second at $176 billion, Frenchman Arnaut is in the third spot with $139 billion, Bill Gates at 4 the spot with a $130 billion net worth, Warren Buffett at the fifth spot at $127 billion, and Adani at sixth number.
Tesla's Musk has topped the list with a net worth of $249 billion, Bezos is second at $176 billion, Frenchman Arnaut is in the third spot with $139 billion, Bill Gates at 4 the spot with a $130 billion net worth, Warren Buffett at the fifth spot at $127 billion, and Adani at sixth number.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's net worth stands at $97 billion and was at the 11th spot on Bloomberg's Billionaire Index.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's net worth stands at $97 billion and was at the 11th spot on Bloomberg's Billionaire Index.
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index measures personal wealth based on the changes in the stock markets, economy, and other reporting.
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index measures personal wealth based on the changes in the stock markets, economy, and other reporting.