Gautam Adani re-enters Forbes top 20 richest, gains $463 mn
Last week, Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group had gone from world’s third’s richest person on 17 January 2023 to not even being among the top 20.
Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, re-entered the Forbes list of richest people in the world. He is positioned at number 17.
