Gautam Adani rout puts spotlight on billions flowing through Mauritius

The US-based short seller said 38 firms connected to Vinod were domiciled in the tropical island, located in the Indian Ocean off the eastern coast of Madagascar. Hindenburg claims some were used to reroute money from India that was then used to buy shares in the group, and inflate their stock prices back home. In the five years prior to the bombshell report, Adani equities saw some of their wildest rallies, with flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. surging almost 2,600%, about 41 times the gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

