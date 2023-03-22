Gautam Adani's wealth fell over 60% from his peak post Hindenburg report, says Hurun India2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 03:27 PM IST
Adani's wealth nosedived by more than 60 per cent in January after a report by short seller Hindenburg Research alleged the group of ‘fraud’.
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani suffered a loss of ₹3,00 crore every week over the last year as his wealth came down to $53 billion, according to data from M3M Hurun Global Rich List 2023 released on Wednesday.
