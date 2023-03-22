"With a 35% decrease in wealth, Gautam Adani & family, 60, of Adani Group lost the second richest Asian title to Zhong Shanshan of YST. After a report in January by US short-seller Hindenburg led to Adani seeing his wealth down by more than 60% from his peak. Just before the report, Adani was briefly the world’s second richest person.," said the Hurun India.