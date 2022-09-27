'Who would have imagined that world would change in just 36 months?': Gautam Adani1 min read . 01:45 PM IST
- The global turbulence has accelerated opportunities for India, said Gautam Adani on Tuesday
Adani Group's founder and chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday said that the unprecedented complexity created by a parallel surge in demand and contraction in supply is leading to inflation levels unseen over the past 40 years.
“Who would have imagined that our world would change in just 36 months? Rising inflation, rising interest, a war, climate challenges and uncertainty about future pandemics are leading to a massive realignment of nation ecosystems," said Gautam Adani at the Forbes Global CEO conference in Singapore today, adding that many federal banks are dong the unthinkable - raising interest rates so much that they can crash an economy into recession, “that is the reality of today."
Though, "the global turbulence has accelerated opportunities for India. It has made India one of the few relatively bright spots from a political, geostrategic, and market perspective," he said and believes that India is on the cusp of creating thousands of entrepreneurs and “while many will not succeed, the sheer learnings and momentum of the youth will accelerate the pace of unicorn creation in India."
Meanwhile, he said that his conglomerate Adani Group will invest $100 billion over the next decade, primarily in new energy and digital space that includes data centres and as much as 70% of this investment will be in the energy transition space. The ports-to-energy conglomerate will add 45 gigawatts of hybrid renewable power generation capacity and build 3 Giga factories to manufacture solar panels, wind turbines and hydrogen electrolyser.
Gautam Adani, 60, is India's richest man and the founder of conglomerate Adani Group, the largest port operator in India. The group's interests span infrastructure, commodities, power generation and transmission and real estate. He has surged to prominence this year, as an eye-catching leap in his fortune made him one of the richest people on the planet in a matter of months.
In May 2022, he made a big entry into cement when he won the race to acquire Swiss giant Holcim's cement business in India for $10.5 billion. Adani also wants to be the world's largest producer of green energy and has said he will invest upto $70 billion on renewable energy projects.
