Gautam Adani searching for new mergers and acquisitions chief: Report2 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 08:17 AM IST
- Vinod Bahety, who’s been helming Adani Enterprises Ltd.’s M&A activity, will move to a new business vertical
Billionaire Gautam Adani is looking for a new leader for his mergers and acquisitions strategy as the incumbent chief will soon take a new role within the Group, according to a report by Bloomberg news agency. Vinod Bahety, who’s been helming Adani Enterprises Ltd.’s M&A activity, will move to a new business vertical, the agency added.