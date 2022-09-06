Gautam Adani searching for new mergers and acquisitions chief: Report

With a $137.4 billion fortune, Adani became the world's third richest as per Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Gautam Adani has added $60.9 billion to his fortune in 2022 alone, five times more than anyone else. He first overtook Ambani as the richest Asian in February, became a centibillionaire in April, and surpassed Microsoft Corp.’s Bill Gates as the world’s fourth-richest person last month. Now, Adani has overtaken France’s Bernard Arnault and now trails just Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos of the US in the ranking.

