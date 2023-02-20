Gautam Adani slips to 25th spot in Forbes, Bloomberg rich list with net worth below $50 billion
Forbes and Bloomberg are valuing Gautam Adani at $48 billion and $49.1 billion respectively
Gautam Adani's net worth on Monday dropped to less than $50 billion for the first time in several years, with Forbes and Bloomberg valuing him at $48 billion and $49.1 billion, respectively. Following which, he slipped to 25th place in the Forbes and Bloomberg real-time billionaires lists.
