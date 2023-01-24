Gautam Adani slips to 4, Jeff Bezos enters top 3 in world's richest people list2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 02:23 PM IST
- Gautam Adani's net worth on is $120 billion while Jeff Bezos net worth rose to $121 billion. Bernard Arnault with $188 billion is the richest person on the earth
Billionaire Gautam Adani, who is the richest Indian and Asian in the world, saw his fortune decline which led to his ranking on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index slip to the fourth in the world's richest list. Amazon's Jeff Bezos is now the third wealthiest person in the world, while the top two richest people on the planet are Bernard Arnault of Louis Vitton and Elon Musk, who is the owner of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×