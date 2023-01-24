Billionaire Gautam Adani, who is the richest Indian and Asian in the world, saw his fortune decline which led to his ranking on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index slip to the fourth in the world's richest list. Amazon's Jeff Bezos is now the third wealthiest person in the world, while the top two richest people on the planet are Bernard Arnault of Louis Vitton and Elon Musk, who is the owner of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter.

Net worth of Gautam Adani, who is the Chairman of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, stands at $120 billion while Jeff Bezos net worth rose to $121 billion, as of 24 January 2023. Bernard Arnault with $188 billion remains the richest person on the earth. Gautam Adani saw his net worth decline by $872 million in the last 24 hours, and he has lost $683 million year-to-date , as per the Bloomberg data.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index prepares the daily rankings of the 500 wealthiest people. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.

Rank Name Total net worth Change since yesterday Change since this date last year Country Industry 1. Bernard Arnault $188 billion + $2.13 billion + $26 billion France Consumer 2. Elon Musk $145 billion + $6.56 billion + $8.21 billion USA Technology 3. Jeff Bezos $121 billion + $318 million + $13.8 billion USA Technology 4. Gautam Adani $120 billion - $872 million - $683 million India Industrial 5. Bill Gates $111 billion + $630 million + $1.95 billion USA Technology 6. Warren Buffett $108 billion + $283 million + $630 million USA Diversified 7. Larry Ellison $99.5 billion + $2 billion + $7.64 billion USA Technology 8. Larry Page $92.3 billion + $1.44 billion + $9.42 billion USA Technology 9. Sergey Brin $88.7 billion + $1.44 billion + $ 9.3 billion USA Technology 10. Steve Balmer $86.9 billion + $778 million + $ 1.08 billion USA Technology 12. Mukesh Ambani $84.7 billion - $457 million - $2.38 billion India Energy

Jeff Bezos is the founder of Amazon, the world's biggest online retailer. The Seattle-based company sells electronics, household goods and other products through its flagship website. He also owns space exploration company Blue Origin.