Gautam Adani slips to 4, Jeff Bezos enters top 3 in world's richest people list

Billionaire Gautam Adani, who is the richest Indian and Asian in the world, saw his fortune decline which led to his ranking on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index slip to the fourth in the world's richest list. Amazon's Jeff Bezos is now the third wealthiest person in the world, while the top two richest people on the planet are Bernard Arnault of Louis Vitton and Elon Musk, who is the owner of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}