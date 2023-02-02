Gautam Adani speaks for first time after scrapping FPO amid Hindenburg row
- Adani Group decided not to go-ahead with the fully subscribed Follow-on Public Offer (FPO)
Billionaire Gautam Adani on Thursday said it would not be "morally correct" to go ahead with the ₹20,000-crore share of Adani Enterprises in the current market condition, a day after deciding not to go-ahead with the fully subscribed Follow-on Public Offer (FPO). A FPO is the issuance of shares to investors by a company listed on a stock exchange after its initial public offerings.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×