Gautam Adani turns 60! Wife Priti pens heartfelt note on her husband's birthday

Priti Adani who tied the knot with Gautam Adani 36 years ago shared a monochrome picture of the billionaire on Twitter. Priti wrote, "More than 36 years back, I put aside my career and began a new journey with Gautam Adani. Today, when I look back, it is only with immense respect and pride for the person he is. On his 60th birthday, I pray for his good health and for him to realize all his dreams".