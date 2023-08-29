Gautam Adani's plan to transform Mumbai's Dharavi raises doubts and allegations: Report5 min read 29 Aug 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's plan to redevelop Mumbai's Dharavi slum sparks concerns over his ability to deliver amid financial setbacks and allegations of favourable treatment.
Gautam Adani, has proposed a plan to relocate one million residents from Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums. However, this plan has raised concerns among the slum's residents due to Adani's recent financial setbacks and allegations of favourable treatment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's associates. As reported by Reuters, taking the lead in the Dharavi redevelopment project, Gautam Adani secured a $614 million contract from the Maharashtra state government in July, after multiple unsuccessful efforts over the years.