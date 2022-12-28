Gautam Buddh Nagar has around 1,800 schools including higher education centres, spread across Noida and Greater Noida, as on date.

With India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that cold wave conditions have intensified in Kashmir, and month of January will be chillier, Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has ordered suspension of physical classes till January 1 for students up to Class 8 across all schools in Noida and Greater Noida in view of cold weather. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The order has been issued by District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar Suhas L Yathiraj, said District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh.

"According to the order, classes up to 8 will not be conducted physically in all the schools of all boards till 1 January 2023. All the principals should ensure compliance of the order," Singh said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has around 1,800 schools including higher education centres, spread across Noida and Greater Noida, as on date, the officer said.

In an official statement, the IMD said, "As forecast, fog duration, intensity and areas it covered, have been significantly reduced today morning across north India including over NCR Delhi." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It further said that the airports in the national capital, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh have seen shallow fog whereas Pathankot, Jammu, and Amritsar will continue to have dense fog today.

It further said that the airports in the national capital, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh have seen shallow fog whereas Pathankot, Jammu, and Amritsar will continue to have dense fog today.

With PTI inputs.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.