Gautam Buddh Nagar records 138 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 7,216

NOIDA : As many as 138 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, pushing the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 7,216, official data showed.

The number of active cases rose to 927 from 839 on Sunday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The district dropped to 12th position in the state in terms of active cases, the data showed.

Also, 51 more patients got discharged during the period.

So far, 6,246 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the third highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (15,328) and Kanpur Nagar (8,798), it showed.

The district has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to coronavirus and the mortality rate among positive cases dropped further to 0.59 per cent from 0.60 per cent on Sunday, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients dropped to 86.55 per cent from 87.53 per cent on Sunday, per the statistics.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar (927) stood at 12th position on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (6,966) followed by Kanpur Nagar (3,591), Gorakhpur (2,533), Allahabad (2,424), Varanasi (1,757), Bareilly (1,482), Ghaziabad (1,070), Aligarh (1,118), Saharanpur (1,018), Moradabad (1,030) and Barabanki (944), according to the data.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via